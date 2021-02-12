East Texas teacher’s license to carry suspended in case of mistaken identity with Jenny Cudd

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman is working to get her license to carry reinstated after it was suspended in a case of mistaken identity.

The woman, Jenni Cudd, teaches kindergarten in Rusk. Her identity was confused with Jenny Cudd from Midland, Texas. She’s the woman arrested in connection to the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Cudd (the East Texan) recently received a letter from the Texas Department of Public Safety informing her of the suspension of her license to carry a handgun. The letter stated the suspension was based upon a criminal complaint from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia related to an arrest on Jan. 6, 2021.

The problem is Jennifer Cudd from Rusk wasn’t in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 and was never arrested. But Jennifer Cudd from Midland was there, and did get arrested.

“This woman happens to have the same name,” Cudd said. “So that was obviously very unsettling, to think either an arrest had been falsely made with my actual driver’s license and social security number or that a government agency couldn’t tell the difference between her and me.”

Soon after receiving the letter, Cudd started making calls to correct the error.

“When I called them (DPS), they couldn’t tell me whether I had an actual arrest or if it was just a clerical error and basically said, ‘we’re going to put a note in your file,’ which didn’t feel like a solution.”

After calling everyone from local police to the FBI, DPS eventually acknowledged their error.

“Somebody from the Department of Public Safety got ahold of my information and has said they are investigating and will track down what happened, and they’re sorry, and they’re going to set it right,” she said.

In the meantime, this East Texas teacher wants to clear her name, which just so happens to be someone else’s name too.

“I mean, this could happen to anybody,” she said. “I’m thankful for this opportunity to set my reputation straight, at least for East Texas.”

Aside from DPS error, Cudd says people on Facebook have also sent rude messages confusing her with the other Jennifer Cudd. She said some even left negative reviews on her business page, saying things like “rot in prison” and wishing her family died of COVID-19.

