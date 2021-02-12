Advertisement

Closures and Delays

Local closures and delays.
Local closures and delays.(CBS7)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - We’re putting together a list of closures and delays here. Email us at news@cbs7.com.

- Ector County ISD is closed Friday.

- Midland ISD is closed Friday.

- Greenwood ISD is closed Friday.

- Glasscock County ISD is closed Friday.

- Wink-Loving ISD will have early dismissal at 12:05 p.m. Buses will run at 12:15 p.m.

- Midland College is closed Friday.

- Howard College will only have virtual learning on Friday.

- Odessa College will only have virtual learning on Friday.

- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

- IDEA Travis will only have virtual learning on Friday.

- Richard Milburn Academy is closed Friday.

- Faith Community Baptist Christian Academy is closed Friday.

- Hillcrest School is closed Friday.

- Premier High School - Midland is closed Friday.

- Trinity School of Midland is closed Friday.

- Hillander School is closed Friday.

- City of Midland offices are closed Friday.

- Midland County offices will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

- City of Odessa offices will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

- Ector County offices will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

- Midland Community Healthcare Services is closed Friday.

- Aladdin’s Castle is closed Friday.

- Amazing Grace Learning Center is closed Friday.

- Animal Krackers is closed Friday.

- Day by Day Learning Center is closed Friday.

- Doodlebug Daycare Odessa is closed Friday.

- Envirokids Preschool and Childcare Center is closed Friday.

- Genesis Little Blessings is closed Friday.

- Greater Opportunities of the Permian Basin Headstart Centers is closed Friday.

- Just For Me Learning Center is closed Friday.

- Kiddie College in Odessa is closed Friday.

- KidTown Daycare is closed Friday.

- Little Angels Playschool is closed Friday.

- Little Red Wagon Child Care is closed Friday.

- Little Stars Child Development Center is closed Friday.

- Miss Irene’s is closed Friday.

- Momo’s Childcare Center is closed Friday.

- Nataly’s Learning Center is closed Friday.

- Odessa Candyland Academy is closed Friday.

- Odessa Day Nursery is closed Friday.

- Odessa First Baptist CDC is closed Friday.

- Odessa YMCA Family Learning Center is closed Friday.

- Our Little Texans Learning Center is closed Friday.

- Peppermint Plantation is closed Friday.

- Rainbow Christian Daycare is closed Friday.

- Small World Learning Center is closed Friday.

- St. Luke’s Child Development Center is closed Friday.

- Toya’s Precious Jewels Academy is closed Friday.

- West Campus COVID-10 testing site in Midland will have a delayed opening at 10 a.m. The testing site at MLK will be closed.

- First Methodist Midland is closed Friday.

- First Basin Credit Union locations in Odessa, Midland and Andrews will have a delayed start at 10 a.m.

- Casa de Amigos is closed Friday.

- Complex Community Federal Credit Union will have a delayed start at 10 a.m.

- Premier Physician Clinics is closed Friday.

- Senior Life Midland is closed Friday. Meals on Wheels will not be delivering.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closures and delays.
Local school closures/delays
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Multilple crashes reported in Midland and Odessa as winter weather hits the area
A Texas woman tackled a suspect accused of peeping through her daughter's window.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mom tackles alleged peeping Tom
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
How folks in Phase 1B can get the vaccine; Who has it today?

Latest News

#7 Odessa College remains undefeated with another dominant win
HIGHLIGHTS: #7 Odessa College remains undefeated with another dominant win
Cars drive along icy roads north of Odessa
Icy roads lead to numerous car accidents
The Permian Basin saw big snowstorms last year, but TxDOT and towing companies say today was...
ICY WEATHER
Ranchers across the nation brave winter storm conditions to take care of their livestock to...
Ranchers work around the clock for their livestock during winter weather