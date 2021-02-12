Closures and Delays
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - We're putting together a list of closures and delays here.
- Ector County ISD is closed Friday.
- Midland ISD is closed Friday.
- Greenwood ISD is closed Friday.
- Glasscock County ISD is closed Friday.
- Wink-Loving ISD will have early dismissal at 12:05 p.m. Buses will run at 12:15 p.m.
- Midland College is closed Friday.
- Howard College will only have virtual learning on Friday.
- Odessa College will only have virtual learning on Friday.
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Friday.
- IDEA Travis will only have virtual learning on Friday.
- Richard Milburn Academy is closed Friday.
- Faith Community Baptist Christian Academy is closed Friday.
- Hillcrest School is closed Friday.
- Premier High School - Midland is closed Friday.
- Trinity School of Midland is closed Friday.
- Hillander School is closed Friday.
- City of Midland offices are closed Friday.
- Midland County offices will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Friday.
- City of Odessa offices will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Friday.
- Ector County offices will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Friday.
- Midland Community Healthcare Services is closed Friday.
- Aladdin’s Castle is closed Friday.
- Amazing Grace Learning Center is closed Friday.
- Animal Krackers is closed Friday.
- Day by Day Learning Center is closed Friday.
- Doodlebug Daycare Odessa is closed Friday.
- Envirokids Preschool and Childcare Center is closed Friday.
- Genesis Little Blessings is closed Friday.
- Greater Opportunities of the Permian Basin Headstart Centers is closed Friday.
- Just For Me Learning Center is closed Friday.
- Kiddie College in Odessa is closed Friday.
- KidTown Daycare is closed Friday.
- Little Angels Playschool is closed Friday.
- Little Red Wagon Child Care is closed Friday.
- Little Stars Child Development Center is closed Friday.
- Miss Irene’s is closed Friday.
- Momo’s Childcare Center is closed Friday.
- Nataly’s Learning Center is closed Friday.
- Odessa Candyland Academy is closed Friday.
- Odessa Day Nursery is closed Friday.
- Odessa First Baptist CDC is closed Friday.
- Odessa YMCA Family Learning Center is closed Friday.
- Our Little Texans Learning Center is closed Friday.
- Peppermint Plantation is closed Friday.
- Rainbow Christian Daycare is closed Friday.
- Small World Learning Center is closed Friday.
- St. Luke’s Child Development Center is closed Friday.
- Toya’s Precious Jewels Academy is closed Friday.
- West Campus COVID-10 testing site in Midland will have a delayed opening at 10 a.m. The testing site at MLK will be closed.
- First Methodist Midland is closed Friday.
- First Basin Credit Union locations in Odessa, Midland and Andrews will have a delayed start at 10 a.m.
- Casa de Amigos is closed Friday.
- Complex Community Federal Credit Union will have a delayed start at 10 a.m.
- Premier Physician Clinics is closed Friday.
- Senior Life Midland is closed Friday. Meals on Wheels will not be delivering.
