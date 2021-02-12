WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - We’re putting together a list of closures and delays here. Email us at news@cbs7.com.

- Ector County ISD is closed Friday.

- Midland ISD is closed Friday.

- Greenwood ISD is closed Friday.

- Glasscock County ISD is closed Friday.

- Wink-Loving ISD will have early dismissal at 12:05 p.m. Buses will run at 12:15 p.m.

- Midland College is closed Friday.

- Howard College will only have virtual learning on Friday.

- Odessa College will only have virtual learning on Friday.

- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

- IDEA Travis will only have virtual learning on Friday.

- Richard Milburn Academy is closed Friday.

- Faith Community Baptist Christian Academy is closed Friday.

- Hillcrest School is closed Friday.

- Premier High School - Midland is closed Friday.

- Trinity School of Midland is closed Friday.

- Hillander School is closed Friday.

- City of Midland offices are closed Friday.

- Midland County offices will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

- City of Odessa offices will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

- Ector County offices will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

- Midland Community Healthcare Services is closed Friday.

- Aladdin’s Castle is closed Friday.

- Amazing Grace Learning Center is closed Friday.

- Animal Krackers is closed Friday.

- Day by Day Learning Center is closed Friday.

- Doodlebug Daycare Odessa is closed Friday.

- Envirokids Preschool and Childcare Center is closed Friday.

- Genesis Little Blessings is closed Friday.

- Greater Opportunities of the Permian Basin Headstart Centers is closed Friday.

- Just For Me Learning Center is closed Friday.

- Kiddie College in Odessa is closed Friday.

- KidTown Daycare is closed Friday.

- Little Angels Playschool is closed Friday.

- Little Red Wagon Child Care is closed Friday.

- Little Stars Child Development Center is closed Friday.

- Miss Irene’s is closed Friday.

- Momo’s Childcare Center is closed Friday.

- Nataly’s Learning Center is closed Friday.

- Odessa Candyland Academy is closed Friday.

- Odessa Day Nursery is closed Friday.

- Odessa First Baptist CDC is closed Friday.

- Odessa YMCA Family Learning Center is closed Friday.

- Our Little Texans Learning Center is closed Friday.

- Peppermint Plantation is closed Friday.

- Rainbow Christian Daycare is closed Friday.

- Small World Learning Center is closed Friday.

- St. Luke’s Child Development Center is closed Friday.

- Toya’s Precious Jewels Academy is closed Friday.

- West Campus COVID-10 testing site in Midland will have a delayed opening at 10 a.m. The testing site at MLK will be closed.

- First Methodist Midland is closed Friday.

- First Basin Credit Union locations in Odessa, Midland and Andrews will have a delayed start at 10 a.m.

- Casa de Amigos is closed Friday.

- Complex Community Federal Credit Union will have a delayed start at 10 a.m.

- Premier Physician Clinics is closed Friday.

- Senior Life Midland is closed Friday. Meals on Wheels will not be delivering.

