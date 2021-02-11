Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast

By Craig Stewart
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect for New Mexico, Lea, Andres, and Gaines Counties this morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Martin, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Mitchell and Howard Counties until noon today.

Very cold conditions will continue through the beginning of the workweek. There will be a chance of snow Sunday night/Monday morning. Highs over the weekend will be in the lower to mid-20s.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closures and delays.
Local school closures/delays
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Hazel Thompson.
Wink-Loving ISD student remembered as smart, funny girl
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
How folks in Phase 1B can get the vaccine; Who has it today?
Dan Patrick makes “Star Spangled Banner Act” a legislative priority after the Mavericks go 13 games without the national anthem

Latest News

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of West Texas.
West Texas Weather Forecast
West Texas Weather Forecast 2/8
West Texas Weather Forecast
West Texas Weather Forecast
West Texas Weather Forecast 2/1
West Texas Weather Forecast
West Texas Weather Forecast