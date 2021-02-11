West Texas Weather Forecast

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect for New Mexico, Lea, Andres, and Gaines Counties this morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Martin, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Mitchell and Howard Counties until noon today.

Very cold conditions will continue through the beginning of the workweek. There will be a chance of snow Sunday night/Monday morning. Highs over the weekend will be in the lower to mid-20s.

