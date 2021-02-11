TSA officer helps out, gives money to family who wound up in wrong Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A travel agent’s mistake left a family stranded on the wrong side of the U.S., but a TSA officer stepped in and went above and beyond to help them back to the right Portland.

Now, he’s being honored by the airport in Oregon.

“I’ve heard this happens occasionally, but it’s my first time being there to witness it,” TSA Officer Martin Rios said.

As a TSA worker, Rios is used to dealing with confused passengers, but late last year, a family of three was more than a little lost when they thought they were heading to Maine, and instead landed in Portland, Oregon.

“I guess they had slept here the night before. They were at the checkpoint. They were trying to see if someone could help them,” he said.

Only adding to the confusion, the family didn’t speak strong English.

Rios stepped in as a Spanish translator to help them figure out where they were and exactly what went wrong.

“We were able to figure out that they were in the wrong Portland and tell them. I guess they were pretty surprised, too,” he said.

The family soon realized they couldn’t afford a flight cross country to the East Coast destination. Rios then reached into his own pocket to help them pay for the boarding passes.

“I guess I understood their situation, being in a foreign country with the language you can’t really communicate with anyone else and being thousands of miles away from where you’re supposed to be,” he said.

Rios said while the experience was certainly out of the norm for his usual work at the security gate, he was happy to go the extra 3,000 miles to help.

“However much I helped them with, it might not have seemed like a lot to me, but it was a difference for them whether they could get to where they were or like you said, whether they’d still be here today,” Rios said.

The airport in Oregon has given Rios an award recognizing his customer service in the situation.

