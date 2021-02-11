State Rep. Brooks Landgraf files bill to halt new federal regulations on oil and gas production

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) has filed a bill to halt new regulations on the oil and gas industry in Texas.

House Bill 1683, the “Texas Energy Independence Act,” would stop the implementation of ‘any overreaching new federal regulations on oil and gas production in Texas’.

“This is about protecting jobs in the Permian Basin,” Landgraf said. “Like no other time in history, American energy operations are being threatened and Texas must be prepared to resist overreach in the oilpatch. I filed HB 1683 to defend our oil fields, to defend Texas jobs and businesses from the tentacles of federal bureaucracy,” stated Landgraf.

HB 1683 would prohibit state agencies and officials from contracting with or providing assistance to any federal agency or official regarding the enforcement of a federal statute, order, rule, or regulation regulating oil and gas operations if the regulation is not already in existing state law.

The bill would also prohibit any political subdivision in Texas from receiving state grant funding if it adopts such rules or regulations of oil land gas operations.

Texans would also be able to submit reports to the Texas Attorney General regarding a political subdivision that enforces a federal regulation of oil and gas operations that is not in state law.

“The oil and gas industry provides billions of dollars in revenue that helps fund construction of highways and bridges all over the state, along with public education and a hundred other state services over the years,” Landgraf said. “The Texas Energy Independence Act will serve as a bulwark against overreaching federal policies that value the opinions of a vocal minority over the livelihood of hardworking Texans.”

