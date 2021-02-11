Local school closures/delays

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - We’re listing local closures and delays here. Email us at news@cbs7.com.

-Forsan ISD will have a 10:00 AM start on Thursday, February 11th. Buses will run two hours behind their normal schedule.

-Coahoma ISD will have a 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, February 11th . Bus routes will run two hours behind normal times.

-The COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru at Ratliff Stadium will be closed on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.