Of Claws and Laws: ‘Cat Filter Lawyer’ speaks about instant fame

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton has gone viral after attending a virtual court hearing…as a cat.

“It started as a normal Zoom call,” Ponton said. “We all logged in and are in the waiting room with the judge to go into the court session. And the moment the court session began, I was miraculously transformed into a cat.”

Ponton was mortified.

“Well, the panic is I’m trying to be professional and present a case in court,” he said. “I’m a prosecutor - and…I can’t be very professional when I’m a cat in court.”

In fact, Ponton was prepared to claw his way through the hearing with the filter on.

“I couldn’t tell you why and I couldn’t tell you how, but it took us a while,” he said. “The judge was gracious enough to walk us through getting rid of it so we could conclude the hearing.”

Judge Roy Ferguson of the 394th Judicial District Court shrugged the incident off, saying it comes with the territory.

“These things aren’t unexpected,” Ferguson said. “It’s just part of this chapter of our lives.”

The 394th Judicial District Court posted the video online, racking up nearly five million views on YouTube in a matter of hours and becoming the site’s #1 trending video.

“Within an hour and a half of the hearing, my phone is blowing up, email is blowing up, calls from all over the country,” Ponton said. “I didn’t know if I was in trouble or what.”

In fact, it was the opposite, and Ponton is glad he put a smile on the nation’s face.

“It struck the funny bone of the world for a moment, and I’m sort of glad it did,” he said. “Everybody can laugh with me about my struggles. Everybody’s been there.”

