Odessa police respond to more than 20 crashes as winter weather hits the area

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police have responded to more than 20 crashes on Thursday morning as winter weather hits West Texas.

According to the Odessa Police Department, as of 8:26 a.m. officers had responded to 21 crashes including four rollovers.

Police are asking drivers to be careful traveling today as the roads are expected to be slick.

You should use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191.

OPD is sharing the following tips on driving in poor conditions:

-Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle in case of an emergency. 

-Drive with your headlights on and use extra caution when traveling over bridges. 

-Avoid using cruise control and ease off the gas pedal or brakes if you start to skid.

