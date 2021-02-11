MCHS: 25 employees working on scheduling appointments for second shot of COVID-19 vaccine

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health Systems continues to work on scheduling appointments for the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WATCH: Odessa officials are sharing the latest on COVID-19. Posted by CBS7 News on Thursday, February 11, 2021

MCHS President and CEO Russell Tippin says over 2,000 people have been scheduled to receive their booster shot so far. Tippin added that a total of 25 employees are working the phone line to get through as many calls as possible.

“We will get you an appointment; we will get you a shot,” said Tippin during Thursday’s news conference.

Tippin says that the hospital is working to register appointments for those who received their shots early first, as there is a timetable for when you should receive your shot.

The CDC reports that the second dose can be administered up to 42 days after the first dose.

The booster shots will be given at two Urgent Care locations from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Urgent Care (6030 W. University Blvd.)

Urgent Care (3001 JBS Pkwy.)

There will be no walk-ins for the booster shot.

MCHS is also working proactively to call people who received their shots at Ratliff Stadium to set up appointments. Tippin says that some of these calls may appear as Spam in the caller ID and that everyone needs to check their phone anytime they receive a call.

Information on registering for the first and second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Odessa can be found here.

Officials also say they believe they are close to being done with Phase 1A (healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities) and 1B (People over 65 and people (over the age of 16) with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19).

MCHS is now opening vaccines up for Phase 1C, which includes the following:

-People aged 65-74 years.

-People aged 16-64 years with underlying medical conditions which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19.

-Essential workers such as people in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety and public health.

Next week’s vaccination drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium will be open on Wednesday, February 17, and Sunday, February 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

