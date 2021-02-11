Jackalopes feeling good after snapping losing streak

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Jackalopes snapped an 11-game losing streak by beating the New Mexico Ice Wolves 3-1 on Saturday.

“Just to watch the elation and how they were interacting on the bench,” Head Coach Jason Fortier said. “Guys were hugging each other. You could tell they felt the pressure, and they wanted to get that monkey off their backs. It’s great to witness just how happy they were.”

Odessa will travel to play the Ice Wolves again on Monday and Tuesday in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.