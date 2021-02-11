Advertisement

Five Midland students named to All-State in band, choir

Tayo Dada, Braxton Leek, Carson Page, Coby Mount and Ryleigh Kitch have all qualified as "All-State".(Midland ISD)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Five talented musicians from Midland will be representing the Tall City at the state level.

Midland High Senior Coby Mount, Junior Ryleigh Kitch and Lee High School Junior Braxton Leek earned placements on the All-State Band.

Mount qualified on the bariton saxophone, Kitch qualified on the bassoon and Leek qualified on the trumpet.

Lee High School Seniors Tayo Dada and Carson Page both earned a spot on the All-State Choir.

The selection process for All-State honorees begins with regional auditions in November. Those at the top of the regionals advance to an area round of competition that includes El Paso, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, San Angelo and everywhere else in between.

The top students in the area round earn All-State distinction.

