Congressmen McCarthy, Pfluger, and Westerman tour Diamondback Energy oil rig

After touring a Diamondback Energy oil rig, congressman August Pfluger took shots at the Biden administration’s energy policies while in Midland.
By Kate Porter
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Republican congressmen denounced the Biden administration’s energy policies that affect the industry.

Congressman Pfluger said that without the work being done in the Permian Basin, our country would be cold, dark, and hungry.

“I’ve got one message today, and it’s simple... don’t mess with Texas,” said congressman Pfluger.

Or the energy industry, for that matter.

Congressman Pfluger was joined by minority leader Kevin McCarthy and House Natural Resources ranking member Bruce Westerman.

The congressmen took today’s event as an opportunity to condemn what they call President Biden’s job-killing executive orders.

“In the first weeks of his presidency, he’s launched an all-out assault on American energy. He’s threatened our national security by forcing our country back into dependence on other countries, on unstable oil supplies...completely obliterating millions of jobs in this country,” said congressman Pfluger.

Congressman Pfluger went on to say that President Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord will further threaten the oil and gas industry.

Leader McCarthy agreed - and added that this administration’s policies would be detrimental to energy affordability.

“Even if you have nothing to do with the energy industry, the affordability...check the price of gasoline today and tell me where it is in a year...you can thank Joe Biden for that,” said Congressman McCarthy.

Both congressman Pfluger and minority leader McCarthy have vowed to fight against the policies that threaten the oil and gas industry.

