Wink-Loving elementary student killed in crash

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - The Wink-Loving Independent School District is mourning after a car wreck killed one of their elementary students.

Family friends and Wink-Loving elementary students gathered left balloons and flowers off highway 302 to remember the young student who died Monday.

Anna Folmar, a teacher at Wink-Loving ISD, is still in shock from her former student’s loss.

“You just feel like it can’t be true. Something like that can’t happen to a little child you saw her,” said Folmar.

Tuesday morning Wink-Loving ISD posted a statement on its Facebook page writing that “an elementary student, a high school student, and a parent were involved in a car accident.”

The district said the child was killed, but there’s no word on the other two passengers’ condition.

Anna said that the young student that passed will always be a part of her forever family.

“Very, very smart little girl loved people, love teachers love to please all the teachers always had a funny smile on her I can remember,” said Folmar.

The school also posted on its Facebook that Tuesday night, it will have a moment of silence in honor of those affected by the recent tragic events when the boy’s basketball game concludes.

