Midland to close mass vaccination sites on February 15 due to winter weather
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Unified Command Team will be closing its two mass vaccination sites on Monday, February 15, due to winter weather.
Anyone who had an appointment for a second dose scheduled for Monday is asked to come to the Horseshoe on Friday, February 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You will be turned away unless you had a scheduled appointment for either February 12 or 15.
If you are unable to make it on Friday, you can reschedule your appointment by calling 432-221-4VAX or e-mailing vaccine@midlandhealth.org.
The mass vaccination site at Golf Course Road Church of Christ will now officially open on Tuesday, February 16.
Register for a vaccine here.
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.