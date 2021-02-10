Advertisement

Midland to close mass vaccination sites on February 15 due to winter weather

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Unified Command Team will be closing its two mass vaccination sites on Monday, February 15, due to winter weather.

Anyone who had an appointment for a second dose scheduled for Monday is asked to come to the Horseshoe on Friday, February 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You will be turned away unless you had a scheduled appointment for either February 12 or 15.

If you are unable to make it on Friday, you can reschedule your appointment by calling 432-221-4VAX or e-mailing vaccine@midlandhealth.org.

The mass vaccination site at Golf Course Road Church of Christ will now officially open on Tuesday, February 16.

Register for a vaccine here.

