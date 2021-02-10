Medical Center Hospital extending hours of drive-thru clinic Wednesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ratliff Stadium will be staying open a few hours longer on Wednesday.

Medical Center Hospital announced that the clinic will stay open until 6 p.m. The clinic won’t be opening later this week due to inclement weather.

MCH is looking to vaccinate those in Phase 1A (healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities) and 1B (People over 65 and people (over the age of 16) with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19).

Registration for the vaccine can be completed at the clinic or ahead of time here.

Everyone who participates in the clinic must bring a driver’s license with them.

