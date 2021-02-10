City of Odessa partnering with Salvation Army to open warming center

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide a warming center for those who need a place to stay during the upcoming winter weather.

The warming center will be located at the Salvation Army at 810 East 11th Street and will be open from Thursday night through Tuesday morning.

Much of West Texas will be seeing below freezing temperatures through Tuesday.

