Wink-Loving ISD elementary student dies in crash

WINK, Texas (KOSA) - Wink-Loving ISD says that an elementary student has died in a crash.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, an elementary student, a high school student and a parent were involved in a car accident. The elementary student passed away.

No details have been released on the crash or the identities of those involved.

WLISD will be providing counselors to visit with students on Tuesday.

“Please join us as a community as we wrap our arms around this family, friends, and loved ones during this extremely difficult time. Continued prayers for strength, comfort, and healing for this family,” stated the school district in its post.

