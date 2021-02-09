Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast

By Craig Stewart
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Temps across the Permian Basin will range from the lower to mid 50s in the eastern Permian Basin. The central Basin will be near 70 to the mid 70s, and in the Trans Pecos from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Patchy drizzle and patchy fog will be possible again Wed. morning. Get ready for a blast of Arctic air to end the work week through the weekend. There is a chance of snow Sunday night/Monday morning.

