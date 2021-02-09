Advertisement

TxDOT crews preparing roads for winter weather

West Texans are urged to be careful on the roads as winter weather moves into the area.
West Texans are urged to be careful on the roads as winter weather moves into the area.(CBS7 File Photo)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is working to prepare roads across the area ahead of winter weather this weekend.

According to TxDOT, crews have already begun treating roads with brine water ahead of the severe weather.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will all see below-freezing temperatures.

TxDOT says that rain could wash some of the brine away. Drivers should drive as if the roads have not been pretreated.

The following are tips from TxDOT on driving in winter weather:

>> Clear all snow and ice from windows to ensure proper visibility before driving.

>> Slow down. Speed limits are meant for optimal driving conditions. Smart winter driving requires driving to existing conditions.

>> Allow more room to stop. It is always possible that hitting ice will lengthen stopping distances.

>> Allow more room between you and other vehicles.

>> Do not use cruise control.

>> If you start to skid, take your foot off the gas and steer where you want to go.

>> Never slam on the brakes. Always use brakes gradually (again this lengthens stopping distances).

>> Make sure your vehicle is maintained properly.

>> Remember that bridges often ice over faster than other roads and that shady spots take longer to thaw.

You will be able to check road conditions online here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

