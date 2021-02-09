Advertisement

Pecos Teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with a student

(Pecos-Barstow-Toyah I.S.D.)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -

A Pecos-Barstow-Toyah I.S.D. Teacher has been arrested and charged with a Felony for a ‘Relationship between an Educator and a Student’.

William Smith is a teacher at Crockett Middle School who also coached at Pecos High School.

In a statement, Superintendent Brent Jaco said the teacher was placed on leave after the district received information about an inappropriate relationship.

After an investigation, Smith was fired from the district and was arrested.

Superintendent Jaco’s full statement is below:

“After receiving information regarding a Crockett Middle School teacher, who also coaches at Pecos High School, having inappropriate communication and behavior with a high school student, PBTISD administration and police immediately began an investigation. The teacher was placed on leave. As a result of the administrative investigation, the teacher is no longer an employee in the district and has been arrested.

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD expects the highest standard of professionalism and integrity from its employees and takes allegations such as these very seriously. The District will always investigate and work with the District Attorney’s office as necessary to help prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

We appreciate the thoroughness and immediate efforts of our administrators and the PBTISD Police Department.”

