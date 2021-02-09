Odessa officials asking for patience with registration for second COVID-19 doses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Officials in Odessa are asking for patience from the public as they work through registrations for COVID-19 booster shots.

On Monday, Medical Center Health System released its plan for the booster shots, which involved the public calling (432) 640-2747 to schedule an appointment.

MCHS President and CEO Russell Tippin says that the phone line is being swamped with calls, as some people have already called hundreds of times.

Tippin is asking that anyone who needs to schedule an appointment have patience and try calling again on Wednesday or sometime later this week.

Several employees are working the phone line to get as many people registered as possible. Some employees are also calling people who received shots at Ratliff to schedule their appointments.

Only people who have already received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at Ratliff Stadium should call to register for a second shot.

The booster shots will be given at two Urgent Care locations from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Urgent Care (6030 W. University Blvd.)

Urgent Care (3001 JBS Pkwy.)

There will be no walk-ins for the booster shot.

This week the drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium will only be open on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather.

