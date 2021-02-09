Odessa man sentenced for pointing rifle at a driver

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man has been sentenced to spend more than two years in jail after he was found guilty of pointing a rifle at a driver.

On Tuesday, Christopher Caswell, 33, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison. Caswell will be placed on supervised release for three years following his prison term.

According to court documents, Odessa police were called to the 2700 block of Eisenhower Road back on August 29, 2020, for a report of a man with a gun.

A victim told police that he was stopped at an intersection when he was a man, identified as Caswell, arguing with someone in front of a home. Caswell then walked toward’s the victim’s vehicle while pointing a rifle and told him to mind his own business.

Police were able to find Caswell walking down Eisenhower Road while carrying a rife. Caswell dropped the gun and was able to run away.

Caswell was captured in Dallas by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on September 17. Caswell pleaded guilty on November 4.

