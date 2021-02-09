More than 22,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Midland so far

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues to move forward in Midland.

As of Tuesday, more than 22,000 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine. A majority of those vaccines have been administered at the Midland County Horseshoe, while some have been shared with neighboring communities, including Glasscock County and Fort Davis.

Starting Monday, February 15, Midland will begin giving the first doses of the vaccine at a new vaccination site located at Golf Course Church Road of Christ. The Horseshoe will then be used as a location for the second dose of the vaccine.

Midland Memorial Hospital President and CEO Russell Meyers says that the two locations will swap every three weeks. Anyone who receives their first dose at the Horseshoe will receive their second dose at the Horseshoe as well. Those who receive their first dose at Golf Course Road will receive their second dose at the church.

Anytime there is a no-show for an appointment, the vaccine is being offered to teachers. So far, at least 350 Midland ISD teachers have received their first dose.

Officials are looking for volunteers to help with the vaccination sites, and are offering vaccines for those who volunteer. Those who are interested in volunteering can email vaxvolunteers@midlandhealth.org or call/text 432-242-2149. Please include your name, phone number, clinical/non-clinical and what days/times you are available over the next six weeks between 8:45 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Register for a vaccine here.

