Advertisement

Michelle Obama to team up with puppets for a kids’ food show

Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets.
Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets.(Source: Netflix/CNN)
By MARK KENNEDY
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets “to bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.”

The new show, called “Waffles + Mochi,” launches March 16 and will be “all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it,” the former first lady posted on Instagram on Tuesday. The 20-minute episodes will combine live action and puppets, and Obama will be a series regular.

The show centers on two best puppet friends who dream of becoming chefs and travel across the world looking for ingredients and making dishes “alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities,” according to a press release from the show.

“Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen,” Obama wrote. “In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as first lady — and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young.”

The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama. In 2018, the Obamas signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix. Michelle Obama released her Netflix documentary “Becoming” in May. The former first lady is also host of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on Spotify.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecos Teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with a student
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Authorities searching for driver who hit and killed woman in West Odessa
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Deadly crash shuts down highway in Winkler County

Latest News

With a deal on rules, the Senate is ready to begin its second impeachment trial against Donald...
Second Trump impeachment trial begins
Global chip shortage impacts auto production
The number of COVID-19 variants is growing across the United States.
Officials urge vaccinations as variants spread
Under Buttigieg’s leadership DOT aims to transform more than just transportation
Under Buttigieg’s leadership DOT aims to transform more than just transportation
German prosecutors say they have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of accessory to...
Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder