HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Bronchos advance to playoffs, end Midland’s season

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa girl’s basketball team defeated Midland 40-39 Monday night in Greenwood to advance to the playoffs. The loss ends Midland’s season.

The Lady Bronchos and Lady Dawgs finished the regular season with the same record, setting up Monday’s play-in game. Odessa will now face District 1-6A champion El Paso Americas.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

