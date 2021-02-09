Girl Scout cookie-selling season will use GrubHub for delivery

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Girl Scout troops in Odessa are gearing up for a busy cookie-selling season, and this year you’ll be able to place your order on an app you probably already use to order dinner.

Vanessa Bustamante is a cookie-selling expert. She was the top seller for the Girl Scout Troops of the Desert Southwest, and this year she’s turning to a popular food delivery service to stay on top during the pandemic.

“I think that technology has really helped because, like Venmo, a lot of people don’t really carry cash anymore, so that’s a big step up. And we also started using GrubHub as a delivery service for girl scout cookies,” said Bustamante.

Although selling cookies during COVID has been a challenge, Vanessa has high hopes for this year.

“I’ve had business cards for a few years, so people who already have my number will continue to call me like every year to see if I still have some,” said Bustamante.

The girl scout troop will also be set up all day Saturday for a cookie drive-thru at Parks Legado Town Center.

GrubHub hours are Fridays 4–8 PM. Saturday and Sunday 1–8 PM both available in Midland and Odessa.

Cookie selling season ends March 14th.

