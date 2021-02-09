Fire in the hole: Midland law enforcement receives explosives training

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The ATF division of Dallas is in Midland this week, training law enforcement on investigating after a bomb goes off.

Today’s training included detonating a series of explosives to illustrate the differences in them.

After a day in class, law enforcement who attended got to experience explosives in action.

All to demonstrate how different bombs explode so investigators would know what to look for when inspecting a crime scene.

“Just because you have something that’s involved with explosives, something was blown up with explosives doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is going to be destroyed. If they follow the systematic approach that ATF developed over the course of many years... it’s proven for us; we use it daily, on a daily basis when we are out doing our investigations. We just want to impart that knowledge on our state and local partners,” said explosives enforcement agent Alex Guerrero.

The Midland bomb squad receives an average of five calls a month.

They respond to anything from oil field blasts to someone finding explosives in their home.

“In any given event, everybody comes running. They all come together on any given problem. So having a name with who is showing up really helps a lot in bringing resources to the area,” said Midland bomb squad lieutenant Brian Rackow.

The training examined both commercial bombs that the military uses in warfare - and homemade bombs such as those used in the 2018 Austin bombings.

Due to a lack of funding and COVID-19 restrictions, this is the first post-blast training of its kind in over ten years in Midland.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.