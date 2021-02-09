Deadly crash shuts down highway in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash in Winkler County on Monday evening.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, four vehicles were involved in a crash a quarter of a mile west of the intersection of State Highway 115 and State Highway 302.

One person was killed in the crash. There is no word yet on any other injuries being reported.

The westbound lanes of the highway are closed as of 6 p.m. The sheriff’s office urges drivers to find alternate routes.

