Advertisement

Twin Peaks restaurant sees big turn out ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Dozens came out early to make sure they had a seat, even if they weren’t Bucs or Chiefs fans.
Dozens came out early to make sure they had a seat, even if they weren’t Bucs or Chiefs fans.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Twin Peaks restaurant in Odessa saw a big turn out ahead of the game for Super Bowl Sunday.

Dozens came out early to make sure they had a seat, even if they weren’t Bucs or Chiefs fans.

“My wife and I just came to watch the super bowl get something to eat. Neither one of my teams is playing, but it’s just the atmosphere of the super bowl,” said Twin Peak guest, O.D. Wilson.

Even when the teams headed into their locker rooms for halftime, there was some excitement, a hot wing eating contest.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CAPITOL RIOTER'S ALPINE HOME RAIDED
FIRST ON CBS7: FBI raids home of Alpine man who took part in Capitol riot
Rebeca Rivera, 37.
Texas woman sentenced to life for death of 4-year-old son
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Man dies in overnight crash in Odessa
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
The store’s executive director Andrew Pistone said the outlet is a one-of-a-kind in the Permian...
The Door of Hope Thrift Store celebrates grand opening this weekend

Latest News

State firefighters are predicting a very active fire season this year.
Get ready for an active West Texas fire season
Church members and residents came out to enjoy fellowship and free food.
Belmont Baptist Church hosts 3rd annual Super Chili Bowl
Each year the Odessa Police Command Staff honors his service by placing a wreath on his...
Odessa Police Department honors fallen officer Scott Smith
Just over a handful of small business vendors set up shop in front of Perch to sell jewelry,...
Perch Furniture and Decor hosts first vendor market shop