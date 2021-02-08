Twin Peaks restaurant sees big turn out ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Twin Peaks restaurant in Odessa saw a big turn out ahead of the game for Super Bowl Sunday.

Dozens came out early to make sure they had a seat, even if they weren’t Bucs or Chiefs fans.

“My wife and I just came to watch the super bowl get something to eat. Neither one of my teams is playing, but it’s just the atmosphere of the super bowl,” said Twin Peak guest, O.D. Wilson.

Even when the teams headed into their locker rooms for halftime, there was some excitement, a hot wing eating contest.

