Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

DALLAS (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas fell again Sunday after dipping below 10,000 for the first time since December on Saturday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 9,652 people in state hospitals with confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus Sunday.

That’s the lowest figure recorded since Dec. 16.

State health officials also reported 5,278 new, confirmed cases of the virus Sunday, 1,499 probable cases and 167 more fatalities.

Texas has had 38,643 COVID-19 deaths and more than 2.16 million cases since the pandemic began.

