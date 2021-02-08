Advertisement

Midland High hires new head football coach

Permian offensive coordinator Thad Fortune named new leader for Bulldogs
Midland head football coach Thad Fortune
Midland head football coach Thad Fortune(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland ISD School Board voted unanimously to name Thad Fortune the new head football coach at Midland High School during a special meeting Monday afternoon.

Fortune has served as Odessa Permian’s offensive coordinator for the last several years.

Permian’s offense averaged 38 points per game this past season under Fortune’s guidance, and helped the Panthers win a share of the District 2-6A title.

The hiring fills the vacancy left when previous Midland head coach Tim Anuszkiewicz was reassigned following a 1-8 season in 2020, and a 10-31 record in four years with the Bulldogs.

