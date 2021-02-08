Medical Center Health System releases plan for COVID-19 booster shots

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Medical Center Health System has released its plan for COVID-19 booster shots for those who have already received the first shot at Ratliff Stadium.

The following comes from MCHS:

Medical Center Health System has created a process for the community to receive their booster (2nd doses) shots of the Pfizer vaccines given at Ratliff Stadium. The first booster shots will be available starting on Monday, February 15. Those who received the first shot at Ratliff Stadium can call the number below to set their appointment for their booster shot.

432-640-2747 (phone line will be answered during clinic hours listed below)

The booster shots will be given at two Urgent Care locations and patients can choose the appointment time/location that works best for them.

Urgent Care (6030 W. University Blvd.)

Urgent Care (3001 JBS Pkwy.)

The Urgent Care locations will be open for extended hours, seven days a week to accommodate the community. Days/hours are listed below:

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The community should set an appointment within their five-date range listed on their vaccination card. No booster shots will be given to patients before the first date listed on their card. If patients can’t make the five-date range on the card, they can still make an appointment after those dates.

MCHS is also asking the community to only show up for their appointment a few minutes before their allotted time to avoid a crowd in the waiting room and to ensure the most efficient process possible. There will be NO walk-ins for the booster shot.

