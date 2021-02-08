Man arrested in connection with Big Spring murder

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring police have arrested a suspect in connection with a January murder.

Jessie Cuellar, 42, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Langley back on January 18 for a report of an assault.

When police arrived, they found a victim, identified as 38-year-old Thomas Segundo, who was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center before being transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock due to the severity of his injuries.

On January 31, police learned that Segundo had died from the injuries he suffered.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the suspect, Cuellar, who was arrested on Monday.

