Advertisement

House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Democrats are introducing a $3,000-per child benefit for families as a part of the proposed stimulus package.

Leaders are expected to unveil the Child Tax Credit Bill Monday to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, according to a House Ways and Means Committee spokesperson.

The legislation would provide $3,600 per child younger than the age of 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

If this particular legislation is passed by Congress, the payments would begin in July for one year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal hit and run
DPS Troopers are looking for a driver that left the scene of a fatal hit and run
CAPITOL RIOTER'S ALPINE HOME RAIDED
FIRST ON CBS7: FBI raids home of Alpine man who took part in Capitol riot
Rebeca Rivera, 37.
Texas woman sentenced to life for death of 4-year-old son
Each year the Odessa Police Command Staff honors his service by placing a wreath on his...
Odessa Police Department honors fallen officer Scott Smith
The store’s executive director Andrew Pistone said the outlet is a one-of-a-kind in the Permian...
The Door of Hope Thrift Store celebrates grand opening this weekend

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
File Photo.
Average US price of gas up 5 cents a gallon to $2.50
A patient in a hospital bed.
Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the...
Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions