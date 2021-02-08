Advertisement

Get ready for an active West Texas fire season

State firefighters are predicting a very active fire season this year.
State firefighters are predicting a very active fire season this year.
State firefighters are predicting a very active fire season this year.(KOSA)
By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It is just the beginning of the West Texas fire season, it peaks from mid-March to mid-April, and state firefighters are predicting a very active fire season this year.

Thanks to a La Niña weather pattern, it’s been exceptionally warm and dry.

Brad Smith used to live in Odessa, and is now the Predictive Services Department Head for the Texas A&M Forest Service.

He thinks around half a million acres will burn across the state this year, “this year will be worse than average because of the presence of La Niña and what we call the Southern Plains wildfires outbreak’s, these occur during La Niña years and they generally produce 20 times more acres of fires than normal years. The winds are stronger, the temperatures are higher, it’s just the extreme fire weather conditions that produce these very large fires,” Smith said.

Over the past 20 years, Smith said wildfires have been the biggest threat to public safety.

Robyn Atwood, the Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said that 90 percent of Wildfires are started by humans and can therefore be prevented.

“So there are a lot of things that residents can do now that can save them in the future. Even just little things like cleaning up around your house and relocating combustible materials away from your house. So moving your firewood off of your front porch or mowing your grass or just keeping your trees in your bushes trimmed up. Another thing that we really encourage is to prepare go kits,” Atwood said.

For more information about fire safety and prevention, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website, https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/mediaresources/

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CAPITOL RIOTER'S ALPINE HOME RAIDED
FIRST ON CBS7: FBI raids home of Alpine man who took part in Capitol riot
Rebeca Rivera, 37.
Texas woman sentenced to life for death of 4-year-old son
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Man dies in overnight crash in Odessa
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
The store’s executive director Andrew Pistone said the outlet is a one-of-a-kind in the Permian...
The Door of Hope Thrift Store celebrates grand opening this weekend

Latest News

Church members and residents came out to enjoy fellowship and free food.
Belmont Baptist Church hosts 3rd annual Super Chili Bowl
Dozens came out early to make sure they had a seat, even if they weren’t Bucs or Chiefs fans.
Twin Peaks restaurant sees big turn out ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Each year the Odessa Police Command Staff honors his service by placing a wreath on his...
Odessa Police Department honors fallen officer Scott Smith
Just over a handful of small business vendors set up shop in front of Perch to sell jewelry,...
Perch Furniture and Decor hosts first vendor market shop