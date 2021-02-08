Get ready for an active West Texas fire season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It is just the beginning of the West Texas fire season, it peaks from mid-March to mid-April, and state firefighters are predicting a very active fire season this year.

Thanks to a La Niña weather pattern, it’s been exceptionally warm and dry.

Brad Smith used to live in Odessa, and is now the Predictive Services Department Head for the Texas A&M Forest Service.

He thinks around half a million acres will burn across the state this year, “this year will be worse than average because of the presence of La Niña and what we call the Southern Plains wildfires outbreak’s, these occur during La Niña years and they generally produce 20 times more acres of fires than normal years. The winds are stronger, the temperatures are higher, it’s just the extreme fire weather conditions that produce these very large fires,” Smith said.

Over the past 20 years, Smith said wildfires have been the biggest threat to public safety.

Robyn Atwood, the Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said that 90 percent of Wildfires are started by humans and can therefore be prevented.

“So there are a lot of things that residents can do now that can save them in the future. Even just little things like cleaning up around your house and relocating combustible materials away from your house. So moving your firewood off of your front porch or mowing your grass or just keeping your trees in your bushes trimmed up. Another thing that we really encourage is to prepare go kits,” Atwood said.

For more information about fire safety and prevention, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website, https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/mediaresources/

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.