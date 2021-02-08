Advertisement

DPS Troopers are looking for a driver that left the scene of a fatal hit and run

It happened 19 miles west of Odessa on Highway 302, Sunday morning
Fatal hit and run
Fatal hit and run(MGN ONLINE)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -DPS Troopers tell CBS7 that the crash killed 48-year-old Rebecca Gartrell Rodriguez of San Antonio.

A preliminary investigation indicates a pedestrian was running east on the improved shoulder of eastbound State Highway 302. 

A vehicle traveling east on 302 approached the pedestrian from the rear, left the roadway, struck the pedestrian then took off. 

They don’t know who that driver is.

This crash is still under investigation.

