DPS Troopers are looking for a driver that left the scene of a fatal hit and run

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -DPS Troopers tell CBS7 that the crash killed 48-year-old Rebecca Gartrell Rodriguez of San Antonio.

A preliminary investigation indicates a pedestrian was running east on the improved shoulder of eastbound State Highway 302.

A vehicle traveling east on 302 approached the pedestrian from the rear, left the roadway, struck the pedestrian then took off.

They don’t know who that driver is.

This crash is still under investigation.

