Belmont Baptist Church hosts 3rd annual Super Chili Bowl

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Before the big matchup between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs, Belmont Baptist Church hosted its 3rd annual chili cook-off event.

Church members and residents came out to enjoy fellowship and free food.

“This year, we had like ten people that signed up. So we have ten different chilies, and one person made a rabbit chili. We’re going to have to taste it,” said organizer Mike Navarrete.

First place winner Robert Murray who walked away with 100 bucks for his bowl, said he spent all week perfecting his recipe.

“I’m surprised as you are. I didn’t know I was going to win. I just put stuff together, you know, so that there’s plenty for everyone to eat,” said Muary.

He said what helped is his secret ingredient.

“I guess I can tell you what it is, it’s Chilioso. That’s what I put in it this time, so maybe that was it,” said Muary.

Muary said that he plans on sharing his grand prize money with his wife.

