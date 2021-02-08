Advertisement

Average US price of gas up 5 cents a gallon to $2.50

File Photo.
File Photo.(MGN Image)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 5 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.50.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase was caused by a continuing rise in crude oil prices since November.

The price at the pump is 3 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.49 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $2.08 in Houston.

The average price of diesel went up 5 cents over the same period to $2.75.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal hit and run
DPS Troopers are looking for a driver that left the scene of a fatal hit and run
CAPITOL RIOTER'S ALPINE HOME RAIDED
FIRST ON CBS7: FBI raids home of Alpine man who took part in Capitol riot
Rebeca Rivera, 37.
Texas woman sentenced to life for death of 4-year-old son
Each year the Odessa Police Command Staff honors his service by placing a wreath on his...
Odessa Police Department honors fallen officer Scott Smith
The store’s executive director Andrew Pistone said the outlet is a one-of-a-kind in the Permian...
The Door of Hope Thrift Store celebrates grand opening this weekend

Latest News

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash
A patient in a hospital bed.
Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline
Fatal hit and run
DPS Troopers are looking for a driver that left the scene of a fatal hit and run
Church members and residents came out to enjoy fellowship and free food.
Belmont Baptist Church hosts 3rd annual Super Chili Bowl