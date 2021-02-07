Advertisement

Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food...
Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just before millions of Americans are planning to snack in front of their TV’s for the big game Sunday, the USDA is issuing a major recall.

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.

The USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service reported Friday that three specific product lines were not properly inspected.

The taco dip in 18- and 31-ounce sizes is being recalled and should be thrown away or returned to the store.

In addition, the 8-ounce package of German-style potato salad with bacon is also on the list for the recall.

The USDA says this also applies to the 7-ounce tri-colored Italian style rotini pasta salad with salami.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions because of these products.

Consumers with questions can call 818-837-7600.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebeca Rivera, 37.
Texas woman sentenced to life for death of 4-year-old son
CAPITOL RIOTER'S ALPINE HOME RAIDED
FIRST ON CBS7: FBI raids home of Alpine man who took part in Capitol riot
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Man dies in overnight crash in Odessa
Officer Scott Smith.
Odessa Police Department to honor fallen officer Scott Smith
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Second mass vaccination site to open in Midland

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him...
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. dies at 67
Each year the Odessa Police Command Staff honors his service by placing a wreath on his...
Odessa Police Department honors fallen officer Scott Smith
Just over a handful of small business vendors set up shop in front of Perch to sell jewelry,...
Perch Furniture and Decor hosts first vendor market shop
The store’s executive director Andrew Pistone said the outlet is a one-of-a-kind in the Permian...
The Door of Hope Thrift Store celebrates grand opening this weekend