Advertisement

Perch Furniture and Decor hosts first vendor market shop

Just over a handful of small business vendors set up shop in front of Perch to sell jewelry,...
Just over a handful of small business vendors set up shop in front of Perch to sell jewelry, cookies, clothing, and other knick-knacks.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Perch, contemporary furniture decor and gift shop hosted its first vendor market shop Saturday.

Just over a handful of small business vendors set up shop in front of Perch to sell jewelry, cookies, clothing, and other knick-knacks.

Perch CEO Jaime Cole said Midland has been good to her shop, so she’s always looking for a way to give back.

“Perch Merch market it’s just about getting people out in Midland where we are using the outdoors so that we are safe or during COVID times, but only a chance for people to come out and support local, small business owners and something that we wanted to do as a give back to our community providing a place to come shop but also helping out other small businesses,” said Cole.

Perch plans on having another vendor market in April.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebeca Rivera, 37.
Texas woman sentenced to life for death of 4-year-old son
CAPITOL RIOTER'S ALPINE HOME RAIDED
FIRST ON CBS7: FBI raids home of Alpine man who took part in Capitol riot
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Man dies in overnight crash in Odessa
Officer Scott Smith.
Odessa Police Department to honor fallen officer Scott Smith
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Second mass vaccination site to open in Midland

Latest News

Each year the Odessa Police Command Staff honors his service by placing a wreath on his...
Odessa Police Department honors fallen officer Scott Smith
The store’s executive director Andrew Pistone said the outlet is a one-of-a-kind in the Permian...
The Door of Hope Thrift Store celebrates grand opening this weekend
Sean Watson believes his actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were necessary.
FBI raids home of Alpine man who took part in Capitol riot
Late Midland goal forces draw with Permian