Perch Furniture and Decor hosts first vendor market shop

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Perch, contemporary furniture decor and gift shop hosted its first vendor market shop Saturday.

Just over a handful of small business vendors set up shop in front of Perch to sell jewelry, cookies, clothing, and other knick-knacks.

Perch CEO Jaime Cole said Midland has been good to her shop, so she’s always looking for a way to give back.

“Perch Merch market it’s just about getting people out in Midland where we are using the outdoors so that we are safe or during COVID times, but only a chance for people to come out and support local, small business owners and something that we wanted to do as a give back to our community providing a place to come shop but also helping out other small businesses,” said Cole.

Perch plans on having another vendor market in April.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.