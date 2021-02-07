Advertisement

Odessa Police Department honors fallen officer Scott Smith

Each year the Odessa Police Command Staff honors his service by placing a wreath on his...
Each year the Odessa Police Command Staff honors his service by placing a wreath on his memorial located in front of the O-P-D headquarters.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Police Department held a memorial ceremony in honor of officer Scott Smith this morning.

Smith died in the line of duty 33 years ago - February 6, 1988 - in a motorcycle accident while responding to a burglary call.

Each year the Odessa Police Command Staff honors his service by placing a wreath on his memorial located in front of the O-P-D headquarters.

Odessa police chief Michael Gerke said the department would never forget the sacrifice Smith made.

“It’s important to us, it’s important to the department, and I hope the community understands that we are going to remember our fallen officers in fallen heroes for the sacrifices that they made and that they continue to make daily,” said Gerke.

Smith served as an Odessa police officer for three years.

