UTPB hosts 6th annual Black History Month poetry read-in event

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -UTPB celebrated Black History Month Friday by hosting an African American poetry read-in called Elevating Black Voices through Centuries.

The virtual event discussed popular black poets from the 1700s to today.

UTPB’s graduate and Utah professor Julie McCown read experts from Jupiter Hammon - who was the first published African American writer.

Today, his legacy has paved the way for other poets like renowned award-winning slam poet Dr. Javon Johnson.

You can find Johnson’s work on his Youtube channel, Javon Johnson.

This is the university’s 6th annual poetry read-in event.

