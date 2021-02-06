The Door of Hope Thrift Store celebrates grand opening this weekend

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Door of Hope Thrift Store is celebrating its grand opening this weekend, as well as the expansion of its new outlet store.

The non-profit organization opened the outlet store at its former location on 8th street.

The store’s executive director Andrew Pistone said the outlet is a one-of-a-kind in the Permian Basin because everything is sold for a dollar per pound.

“It’s awesome, yesterday we had just under 200 people that bought something. This place was packed yesterday, and later on today, it will fill up. On Saturdays people come a little later. But so far, we’ve had a great reception, and we are very, very happy,” said Pistone.

If you would like to donate your items to the Door of Hope outlet store, you can contact them here.

