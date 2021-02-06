Advertisement

More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KEYC) — An Iowa group said it rescued more than 40 dogs on a rural property during heavy snow this week.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.

The dogs were wet and cold, and are in need of various degrees for medical care, WHO-TV reported.

One of the group’s vehicles slid off the road on the way to the rescue and another had to be dug out of the snow. The rescue, which was expected to take 1.5 hours, lasted four hours, ARL said.

The rescuers said the dogs will need to be helped with a fear of humans, caused by their lives being spent in cages. It did not release any information about possible adoptions.

No information about the property or property owner was released.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KEYC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Cudd leaving the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: Cudd faces five new criminal charges for Capitol riot
Rebeca Rivera, 37.
Texas woman sentenced to life for death of 4-year-old son
Clinton Saunders, 36.
Suspect charged with murder following shooting in north Odessa
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Man dies in overnight crash in Odessa
Traffic backed up on I-20 westbound near W Loop 250 in Midland Thursday morning.
Portion of Interstate 20 reopened after crash in Midland

Latest News

Late Midland goal forces draw with Permian
Permian Lady Panthers soccer team
Lady Panthers take down Lady Dawgs
Lee at Permian: Feb. 5
Lee at Permian: Feb. 5
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle...
Biden says ‘erratic’ Trump shouldn’t get intel briefings