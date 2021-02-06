FIRST ON CBS7: FBI raids home of Alpine man who took part in Capitol riot

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The FBI raided the home of a prominent Trump supporter in Alpine who took part in the Capitol riots.

The homeowner, Sean Watson, freely admits he was one of the people who stormed the capitol on Jan. 6.

“Yes, I was one of the people who went into the Capitol Building,” he said.

On Thursday, the FBI executed a search warrant of his home.

“They came and banged the door,” Watson told CBS7 in an exclusive interview. “I come out, they come at me with the M16 and the lights and the handcuffs and all that, and I was like ‘What is going on?”

Watson says the FBI took his electronics, including computers and cell phone. He believes it’s to find evidence of his travels to Washington.

We reached out to the FBI multiple times, but they declined to comment on the investigation.

Watson isn’t worried.

“We didn’t do anything other than just being there,” he said.

In fact, his version of the event differs from official accounts.

“The Capitol Police are the ones who attacked us.”

Watson says it was when trump supporters were tear-gassed and hit with batons that they decided to storm the Capitol.

“We just walked around,” Watson said. “We were chanting. Some of us were singing the national anthem.”

But Watson didn’t make out of Washington unscathed. The previous day, Jan. 5, he was arrested by Metropolitan Police on charges of crossing the police line at what he says was a Black Lives Matter protest.

Yet, after being arrested, tear-gassed, and raided, Watson doesn’t have any regrets and actually believes his actions were necessary.

“It kinda had to happen,” he said. “And it wasn’t a coordinated event like I said. No, I don’t regret it. I’m actually proud of what I am doing. I feel like I am fighting for my country.”

