Advertisement

FIRST ON CBS7: FBI raids home of Alpine man who took part in Capitol riot

Sean Watson says his actions at the Capitol on Jan 6. were necessary.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The FBI raided the home of a prominent Trump supporter in Alpine who took part in the Capitol riots.

The homeowner, Sean Watson, freely admits he was one of the people who stormed the capitol on Jan. 6.

“Yes, I was one of the people who went into the Capitol Building,” he said.

On Thursday, the FBI executed a search warrant of his home.

“They came and banged the door,” Watson told CBS7 in an exclusive interview. “I come out, they come at me with the M16 and the lights and the handcuffs and all that, and I was like ‘What is going on?”

Watson says the FBI took his electronics, including computers and cell phone. He believes it’s to find evidence of his travels to Washington.

We reached out to the FBI multiple times, but they declined to comment on the investigation.

Watson isn’t worried.

“We didn’t do anything other than just being there,” he said.

In fact, his version of the event differs from official accounts.

“The Capitol Police are the ones who attacked us.”

Watson says it was when trump supporters were tear-gassed and hit with batons that they decided to storm the Capitol.

“We just walked around,” Watson said. “We were chanting. Some of us were singing the national anthem.”

But Watson didn’t make out of Washington unscathed. The previous day, Jan. 5, he was arrested by Metropolitan Police on charges of crossing the police line at what he says was a Black Lives Matter protest.

Yet, after being arrested, tear-gassed, and raided, Watson doesn’t have any regrets and actually believes his actions were necessary.

“It kinda had to happen,” he said. “And it wasn’t a coordinated event like I said. No, I don’t regret it. I’m actually proud of what I am doing. I feel like I am fighting for my country.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebeca Rivera, 37.
Texas woman sentenced to life for death of 4-year-old son
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Man dies in overnight crash in Odessa
Officer Scott Smith.
Odessa Police Department to honor fallen officer Scott Smith
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Second mass vaccination site to open in Midland

Latest News

Sean Watson believes his actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were necessary.
FBI raids home of Alpine man who took part in Capitol riot
Late Midland goal forces draw with Permian
Permian Lady Panthers soccer team
Lady Panthers take down Lady Dawgs
Lee at Permian: Feb. 5
Lee at Permian: Feb. 5
The virtual event discussed popular black poets from the 1700s to today.
UTPB hosts 6th annual Black History Month poetry read-in event