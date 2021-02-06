Advertisement

FIRST ON CBS7: Alpine man’s home raided after taking part in Capitol riot

FBI confiscated electronics in connection to the riot
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The FBI raided the home a prominent Trump supporter in Alpine who took part in the Capitol riots.

Sean Watson tells us the FBI raided his home at gun point yesterday. The agents took his electronics, including his cell phone and computer.

The FBI told him that the raid was tied to his role in storming the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Despite having his electronics taking and possibly facing criminal charges, Watson says he does not regret his decision.

Watson told CBS7, “The Capitol thing, that just happened. It kinda had to happen. And it wasn’t a coordinated event like I said. No, I don’t regret it. I’m actually proud of what I am doing. I feel like I am fighting for my country; I’m a veteran.”

Watson also confirmed he was arrested by D.C. Metropolitan Police the day before the riots for crossing a protest line where Black Lives Matter protesters were present.

Watson’s Alpine home is covered in pro-Donald Trump and anti-Joe Biden signs.

CBS7 News reached out to the FBI numerous times today, but the agency declined to comment on Watson’s case.

