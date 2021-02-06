Advertisement

D.C. Judge approves capitol rioter Cudd’s travel request

Cudd reiterated that her actions were completely legal, saying she hasn't been contacted by law...
Cudd reiterated that her actions were completely legal, saying she hasn't been contacted by law enforcement. The FBI says it is aware of Cudd's actions.(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A United States federal judge approved Jenny Cudd’s request to travel to Mexico later this month.

In a court document signed today, Judge Trevor N. McFadden agreed to let Cudd go on a pre-paid, work related trip. The documents notes that Cudd has no criminal history and the government did not oppose the trip.

Cudd is required to provide her itinerary to a pretrial services officer.

Cudd is one of the two Midlanders charged following the riots in Washington D.C. earlier this month.

In a grand jury indictment unsealed just days ago, prosecutors charged the Midlander with corruptly obstructing an official proceeding of Congress; entering and remaining in a restricted building; committing disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; committing disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Cudd leaving the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: Cudd faces five new criminal charges for Capitol riot
Clinton Saunders, 36.
Suspect charged with murder following shooting in north Odessa
Rebeca Rivera, 37.
Texas woman sentenced to life for death of 4-year-old son
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Man dies in overnight crash in Odessa
Traffic backed up on I-20 westbound near W Loop 250 in Midland Thursday morning.
Portion of Interstate 20 reopened after crash in Midland

Latest News

CAPITOL RIOTER'S ALPINE HOME RAIDED
FIRST ON CBS7: Alpine man’s home raided after taking part in Capitol riot
CBS7 and West Star Autoplex team up to honor local teachers
One Teacher at a Time-12/18/20
Jingle for Jevin
Annual Toy Drive honors Odessa boy
Starbright Village opens Thursday
Odessa’s Starbright Village lights up Thursday