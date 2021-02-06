D.C. Judge approves capitol rioter Cudd’s travel request

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A United States federal judge approved Jenny Cudd’s request to travel to Mexico later this month.

In a court document signed today, Judge Trevor N. McFadden agreed to let Cudd go on a pre-paid, work related trip. The documents notes that Cudd has no criminal history and the government did not oppose the trip.

Cudd is required to provide her itinerary to a pretrial services officer.

Cudd is one of the two Midlanders charged following the riots in Washington D.C. earlier this month.

In a grand jury indictment unsealed just days ago, prosecutors charged the Midlander with corruptly obstructing an official proceeding of Congress; entering and remaining in a restricted building; committing disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; committing disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

