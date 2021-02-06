Bubba’s 33 gears up for Super Bowl Sunday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -With Super Bowl Sunday this weekend, football fans are making plans which the coronavirus pandemic has complicated.

Three days away from the big event, Bubba’s 33 in Odessa said it’s expecting plenty of football fans.

But the restaurant said because of the pandemic, it’ll do its best to keep crowds separated and follow all CDC guidelines.

“We follow a strict rule that the company implements. After each guest leaves, we wipe down the seats, the tables, and the menus get wiped down as well. We wipe down any high touching point items where the guest is walking or touching,” said Humberto Astorga, manager partner at Bubba’s 33.

Humberto Astorga, the managing partner at Bubba’s, said with capacity restrictions in place, it’s planning a way to have fun safely.

“Once we reach our 75% capacity, we will increase the wait time just a little bit that way, it will give enough time for the guys to finish their meal and then as soon as they leave will call the gas that’s waiting in their vehicle for them to come inside,” said Astorga.

If you choose to stay home, you can watch the game right here on CBS7.

