Advertisement

Violate new TSA mask requirement and it could cost you

The federal mask requirement took effect this week
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you violate the new federal transportation face mask requirement, you may have to pay a fine.

The Transportation Security Administration says the first offense is $250 and can grow to $1,500 for repeated violations.

These penalties may be in addition to others imposed by the airlines themselves.

Some have banned passengers who do not follow the rules.

The Federal Aviation Administration also says it will crack down on anyone who disrupts a flight over wearing a mask.

The federal mask requirement took effect this week. It requires face coverings on trains, airplanes, and buses, as well as their hubs.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Cudd leaving the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: Cudd faces five new criminal charges for Capitol riot
Clinton Saunders, 36.
Suspect charged with murder following shooting in north Odessa
Traffic backed up on I-20 westbound near W Loop 250 in Midland Thursday morning.
Portion of Interstate 20 reopened after crash in Midland
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Man dies in overnight crash in Odessa

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees
Greene says the House stripped her constituents of their voices by removing her from two...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on free speech
The U.S. will build factories to produce surgical gloves, supply coordinator Tim Manning...
White House task force aiming to make surgical gloves in the US
Members of the Missouri House -- some wearing masks, and other not -- huddle closely in...
Virus outbreaks stoke tensions in some state capitols
The two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, will appear alongside first lady Jill Biden in a...
Biden dogs to make appearance during Puppy Bowl