Texas woman sentenced to life for death of 4-year-old son

Rebeca Rivera, 37.
Rebeca Rivera, 37.(Galveston County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A 37-year-old Texas woman has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the death of her 4-year-old son, whose body was found on a beach in Galveston.

Court records show Rebecca Suzanne Rivera was sentenced Thursday following her conviction on a charge of injury to a child by omission.

The body of Jayden Alexander Lopez was found in October 2017 and he was initially known only as “Little Jacob” until being identified based on tips and DNA testing.

Court records show Rivera, who had pleaded not guilty, has filed notice that she will appeal the verdict and sentence.

